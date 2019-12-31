Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. 7,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,302. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 220.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 151,481 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.