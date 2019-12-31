SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the period. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

SXC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 22,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

