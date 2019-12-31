SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 10,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,743 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,481. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. 259,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.