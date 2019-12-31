Short Interest in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expands By 8.3%

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 1,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 31.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

