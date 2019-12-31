Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Update

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 630,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,944,000 after acquiring an additional 142,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $5,769,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,379. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.