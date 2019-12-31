TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.79. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 183,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,717,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 548,545 shares of company stock worth $28,647,721 and have sold 79,817 shares worth $4,432,606. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.