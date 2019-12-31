BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1.51 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066428 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,190,597,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,556,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

