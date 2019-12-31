ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Tops $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00578110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

