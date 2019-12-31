Cream (CRM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. Cream has a market cap of $39,367.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058918 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00580606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00228669 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085786 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

