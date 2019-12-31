Equal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,862.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Equal has a market cap of $207,598.00 and $1,862.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Equal has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

