TOP One Day Trading Volume Tops $607,902.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $607,902.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,487,768,200 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

