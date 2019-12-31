Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.18 or 0.05983704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

