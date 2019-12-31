Digix Gold Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149,878.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $149,878.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $45.50 or 0.00625592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.