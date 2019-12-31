AiLink Token (ALI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,878.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $22,878.00 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00336515 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013861 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003482 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,113,904,986 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

