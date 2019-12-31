Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.99. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

