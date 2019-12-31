Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives €30.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.73 ($35.73).

Several research firms have recently commented on DUE. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €30.38 ($35.33). The company had a trading volume of 70,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. Duerr has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.90.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

