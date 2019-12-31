Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Kelly Services has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

