Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $20.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 156.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.76. 2,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,594. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.