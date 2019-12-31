Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $20.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 156.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
