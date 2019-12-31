Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$43.22

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

LB traded down C$1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 133,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$37.64 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

