IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $160.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. 3,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,737. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $107.52 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

