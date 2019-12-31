Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $95.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. 91,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,757. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

