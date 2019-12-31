Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prestige Consumer, which has outpaced the industry in the past three months, has a splendid earnings surprise record. Notably, the second quarter of fiscal 2020 marked the company’s seventh straight earnings beat. Results reflected solid International OTC Healthcare unit performance, robust consumption trends at core categories and enhanced gross margin. Markedly, the company boasts a solid gross margin trend. Also, Prestige Consumer has a strong free cash flow record, which is helping it reduce debt and facilitate buybacks. The company’s business transformation efforts are also noteworthy. However, the company has been witnessing soft sales for a while now. Sales in the second quarter were weak due to retailer inventory reductions. Also, currency volatility led to a slashed revenue guidance.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.28.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,591. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

