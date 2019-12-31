Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of TH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,221. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 8,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

