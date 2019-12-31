ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.98

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.98 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 13883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

In other news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $606,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $2,156,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.