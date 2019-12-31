Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.59

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 7444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.