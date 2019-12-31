Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.57

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 10365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
