Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.57

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 10365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

