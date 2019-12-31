Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Down 14.3%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 152,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 708,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

