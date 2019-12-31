Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Trading Up 20%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) was up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 82,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

