Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Declines By 5.5%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 298,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

