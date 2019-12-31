Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.30. Nevro has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

