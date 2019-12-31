Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Update

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 32,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. National Securities began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.