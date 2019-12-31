Short Interest in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Drops By 5.7%

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,168. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.20, a PEG ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,887,089. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Five9 by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.