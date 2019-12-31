Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 773.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.