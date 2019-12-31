Traders Buy High Volume of Williams-Sonoma Put Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,143 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

WSM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

