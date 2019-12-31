Toyota Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 996 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,432% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

TM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $114.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

