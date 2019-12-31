Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,396 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 778% compared to the average daily volume of 273 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 375,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 56,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

