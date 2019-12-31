Ren Hits One Day Volume of $2.40 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Ren has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Binance and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.18 or 0.05983704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, Tidex, OKEx, Binance and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

