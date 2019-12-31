Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 2% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $66.25 million and $6.29 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, FCoin, Huobi and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00578110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, EXX, BigONE, CoinEgg, LBank, RightBTC, CoinEx, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, BitMart and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

