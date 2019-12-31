Helium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Helium has a total market capitalization of $117,930.00 and $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007245 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,359,994 coins and its circulating supply is 12,011,614 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

