Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLX. CIBC lifted their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,597. The firm has a market cap of $844.18 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

