Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Shares of Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.90 ($94.07).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKWY. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Takeaway.com

