Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

SNN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

