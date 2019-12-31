Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

UA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 247,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.