Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 2,791,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,477,588. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

