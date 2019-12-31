CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 75.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 182,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. CarMax has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

