Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.29 ($3.81).

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 255.20 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

In other news, insider Mikael Olsson acquired 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £35,250 ($46,369.38). Insiders bought a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $3,552,689 over the last ninety days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

