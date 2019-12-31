Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.05.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Oracle has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.