Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

