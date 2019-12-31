Nxt (NXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Nxt has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008087 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Indodax, HitBTC, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

