Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, QBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.01807069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.54 or 0.02867454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00578110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00625553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063557 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00387230 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,014,743 coins and its circulating supply is 17,513,784 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Exrates, HitBTC, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

